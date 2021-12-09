Click here if this is your press release!

Win a Wonderful Glamping Vacation this Holiday Season

9 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Enter to win and enjoy a tiny house, colorful cottage, cabin, or yurt at any Petite Retreats destination across America.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Petite Retreats, which provides unique vacation rentals across the country, is holding a Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes, offering a chance to win a weeklong stay at the Petite Retreats location of the winner’s choosing, along with 11 other prizes throughout the course of the sweepstakes. With glamping-style accommodations including tiny houses, colorful cottages, cabins and yurts, Petite Retreats provides travelers unique experiences enjoying the outdoors in top vacation destinations, with resort-style amenities. The contest is set to begin on Thursday, December 9 with winners picked daily for each of the 12 days of the sweepstakes. Daily prizes include two-night stays at tiny house villages located in Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Hampshire and the Florida Keys, a cottage stay at Tropical Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, a yurt stay at Yosemite Lakes located just outside the National Park, a Yeti® tumbler package, Patagonia® gear, and the grand prize is a weeklong stay at any Petite Retreats location. Contestants following Petite Retreats on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest will need to register daily to be eligible to win that day’s prize.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment