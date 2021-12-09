Click here if this is your press release!

ACT for ALS Passes US House and Calls for Immediate Senate Action

Today, I AM ALS, The ALS Association and the Muscular Dystrophy Association released the following statement on today’s passage of ACT for ALS in the House of Representatives.

I AM ALS, The ALS Association and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) celebrate today’s passage of the ACT for ALS (H.R.3537/S.1813) in the House of Representatives and call for immediate Senate action to send this bill to the President’s desk. We are grateful to our champions Congressmen Quigley and Fortenberry and leaders throughout the House for making today’s passage a reality.

With more than 330 House and 50 Senate cosponsors, this critical bill has more cosponsors than any bill introduced in Congress this year. Today’s vote brings this legislation one step closer to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those living with ALS and other rare neurodegenerative diseases.

ACT for ALS creates a new grant program that funds access to investigational ALS treatments for people living with ALS who cannot participate in clinical trials, while also supporting research on treatment safety and ALS progression.

The legislation invests in neurodegenerative disease research through a brand-new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Grant Program. This program is critically important to keeping FDA and other federal agencies moving urgently to find treatments and cures that can be approved by the FDA, covered by health insurance and made available to all.

Finally, the ACT for ALS would establish a Health and Human Services (HHS) Public-Private Partnership for Rare Neurodegenerative Diseases jointly led by the FDA and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the first federal entity explicitly charged with the responsibility to speed the development and approval of therapies for rare neurodegenerative diseases.

