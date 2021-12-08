Holland America Line names new Vice President of Marketing

Holland America Line is tapping the digital expertise of Kacy Cole, naming her the cruise line’s new vice president of marketing and e-commerce. Cole comes to the cruise industry with more than 20 years of global experience leading marketing functions, implementing digital transformation and integrating brand and performance marketing together to deliver growth. She will report to Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

As vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Cole will utilize her vast knowledge of digital marketing to work closely with teams across all areas of the organization to refine Holland America Line‘s strategic focus and enrich the consumer experience. Cole will create enhanced strategies for everything from full-funnel marketing at all stages of the booking process and branded content to guest-service initiatives and innovations and integrations on company-owned channels. With an obsessive focus on customers, Cole will develop digital solutions that best service the guest experience across all brand touchpoints.

“Kacy joins Holland America Line with an impressive reputation as an impactful marketing leader, and her expertise will help drive our brand to more clearly define our position as one of the world’s leading cruise lines,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We welcome Kacy to the Holland America Line team and look forward to working together to sharpen our marketing strategies.”

Prior to joining Holland America Line, Cole was senior vice president of marketing at digital platform LTK (formerly Rewardstyle + Liketoknow.it) where she was responsible for global marketing functions. Throughout her career, Cole worked in various roles of increasing responsibility in integrated marketing, e-commerce and consumer marketing for companies including T-Mobile, Butter London and Tommy Bahama.

Cole holds a master’s degree in international business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.