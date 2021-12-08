What’s New in The Bahamas in December

Travelers can fly to Grand Bahama Island from Miami daily for as low as $267 round-trip and book resorts for even lower prices. Give the gift of a Bahamian escape this holiday season with world-class entertainment, attractions and can’t-miss vacation deals.

NEWS

HERO World Challenge Returns to Albany – The most exclusive golf tournament hosted by Tiger Woods returned this year. The 2021 HERO World Challenge took place in The Bahamas December 2-5, 2021, at Albany’s par-72 Championship Golf Course.

Global Superstar Doja Cat Headlines at Atlantis Paradise Island – Atlantis Paradise Island will welcome three-time GRAMMY® nominated singer, songwriter and producer Doja Cat for an exclusive outdoor concert at the resort’s Royal Deck overlooking Paradise Beach.

The Cove, Eleuthera Makes a Major Comeback– The Cove, Eleuthera will reopen on December 20, 2021. Nestled between two white sand coves, guests can expect to enjoy the ultimate Out Island luxuries of tranquility and privacy.

2021 Bowl Season Begins in The Bahamas – The seventh annual Bahamas Bowl will be played on December 17, 2021, in Nassau’s Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Players and attendees will embrace a tropical game day atmosphere complete with sun, sand and college football.

Support Local Craftsmanship at the Authentically Bahamian Trade Show – Talented Bahamian creatives will showcase a wide variety of hand-crafted products at the Authentically Bahamian Trade Show. The two-day event will be held December 11-12, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conference Center at Atlantis, Paradise Island.

World-Renowned Recognition Shines over The Bahamas – The Bahamas won bronze in the international category for the “Stella Awards”, along with “The Best Destination for Meetings in the Caribbean” and “Best Caribbean Destination for Golf” in the 2021 Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Discover Ultimate Seclusion at Over Yonder Cay – The Boutique Hotel Awards names Over Yonder Cay, an exclusive eco-friendly destination in the Exuma Cays, The Bahamas, “World’s Best Private Villa”.

Friday Nights at Anchor Bay – Every Friday night, the Governor’s Harbour Development Association holds a Fish Fry at Anchor Bay in Governor’s Harbour. Event proceeds support the annual homecoming celebration and various community projects.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

Sun, Sand and Savings in Freeport – Beachfront resorts in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island are offering up to 50% off, if you book by December 23, 2021. Take advantage of winter’s easiest, most affordable island escape.

Book Now and Pay Over Time at Atlantis –Atlantis Paradise Islandpartnered with Uplift, a financing solution that gives travelers the opportunity to book a dream vacation today and pay in full over time with fixed installments.

Return to Paradise, Get the Fourth Night Free – The Ocean Club A Four Seasons Resort is offering guests a complimentary fourth night with every three consecutive paid nights and private airport transportation. Travel window is now through December 31, 2022.

