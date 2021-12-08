Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culinary Culture Entertainment Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Resorts Responsible Safety Shopping Theme Parks Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

2021 Most Fun Cities in America

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The increasing vaccination rate and mask mandates have been helpful, encouraging more venues to open and more visitors to venture forth.

With the average American spending over $2,900 on entertainment each year, the travel and entertainment industry analysts today released a report on 2021’s Most Fun Cities in America.

To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of cheap, fun activities, industry experts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.

Top 20 Most Fun Cities in America

1. Las Vegas, NV11. Tampa, FL
2. Orlando, FL12. Denver, CO
3. Atlanta, GA13. Portland, OR
4. Miami, FL14. Seattle, WA
5. New Orleans, LA15. Fort Lauderdale, FL
6. San Francisco, CA16. San Diego, CA
7. Austin, TX17. Cincinnati, OH
8. Chicago, IL18. Washington, DC
9. Honolulu, HI19. Houston, TX
10. New York, NY20. St. Louis, MO

Key Stats

  • Orlando, Florida has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 7.2556, which is 18.1 times more than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest at 0.4027.
  • San Francisco and Boston have the highest share of the population with walkable park access, 100.00 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Indianapolis, the city with the lowest at 32.50 percent.
  • New York City has the most playgrounds (per square root of population), 0.6645, which is 13.4 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.0496. 
  • San Francisco has the most dance clubs (per square root of population), 0.1411, which is 78.4 times more than in Henderson, Nevada, the city with the fewest at 0.0018.
  • Milwaukee has the lowest average beer price (per six-pack), $7.84, which is 1.8 times lower than in Brownsville, Texas, the city with the highest at $13.86.
  • Port St. Lucie, Florida, has the lowest movie cost, $6.21, which is 2.6 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $16.41.
Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

