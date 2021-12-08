African Tourism Board Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Health News News South Africa Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News WTN

What is the best Booster Vaccine for Travel?

32 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
First new case of COVID-19 Omicron strain confirmed in Japan
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The World Tourism Network and the African Tourism Board are calling for the reopening of borders the minute it’s confirmed, that the new Omicron variant is less deadly and less severe.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube said: ” Our travel and tourism industry was in the process for a slow recovery. We feel those that closed borders to Southern Africa must reopen them as fast as they were closed, should the new Omicron variant not be as threatening as first assumed.”

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network agreed: “We have to learn how to live with the virus. We cannot eliminate Delta, Omicron, or any version of the COVID-19 pandemic at this time. I agree with Cuthbert. Even if Omicron spreads faster compared to Delta, but is less deadly and less severe, international borders should reopen immediately. Omicron was currently detected in countries around the world. It’s definitely not an African issue. The key is vaccination and testing. We need to work on, that soon no one should be able to board an international flight without having received a rapid PCR test within hours before boarding. Rapid PCR tests are available and should become standard equipment at international airports around the globe. This cost could be integrated into the tax or fee calculation of airline tickets.”

South African lead scientists, including Dr. Alex Sigal, confirmed in initial blood trials, that it appears a fully vaccinated person having received two doses of Pfizer may not be fully protected against the new highly contagious Omicron variant.

However, it’s highly likely that those people who have received the third dose are expected to have a high degree of protection. There is no conclusive study yet, so these are initial findings.

Scientists from Durban, South Africa found that the Omicron variant can partially evade the protection from two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

While those fully vaccinated people were mostly able to neutralize the Omicron variant, scientists said the booster doses would likely help to fend off infection with the virus even more.

Scientists in Australia have discovered a new “stealth” version of the Omicron Covid-19 variant that could be harder to track, with the Queensland Government confirming they’ve detected a case of the “stealth” strain.

Genetically distinct but falling under the Omicron umbrella, standard PCR tests seem unable to distinguish the new version of the virus from other strains such as Delta or the original Covid-19 strain. Instead, the variant needs to be confirmed via testing through whole-genome analysis.

Because of this, some researchers are calling the new variant “Stealth Omicron”.

Dr. Anthony Fauci in the United States on Tuesday told news agency Agence France-Presse that the omicron variant is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta. He also reiterated that it would take at least several more weeks to understand key questions surrounding omicron’s severity.

This was also confirmed in South Africa where analysts conclude, that although the number of cases is surging rapidly in South Africa, the death rate is still not that high to raise concerns.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment