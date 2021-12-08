Saudi Arabia is now a Super Power for Hilton Hotels and Resorts

A 600 percent increase expansion plan by this American Hotel group will create more than 10,000 new jobs in Saudi Arabia.

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO of Hilton is in Riyadh today. He has a good reason to visit KSA’s capital city. He met with His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism.

The new roles, which contribute towards Saudi Arabia’s target of 1 million new jobs in tourism as part of the Vision 2030 economic transformation plan will be created as a result of Hilton’s fast-growing portfolio of hotels in the Kingdom.

Speaking after the meeting, His Excellency Al-Khateeb said: “Today’s commitment by Hilton to new hotels and creating more than 10,000 new jobs demonstrates their confidence in the progress being made in Saudi Arabia as we continue to develop and grow our tourism industry.

“We have an ambitious target of welcoming 100 million international and domestic visits by 2030. Working with world-leading hospitality and tourism businesses like Hilton to expand the range and scale of options available to tourists is a key part of our plans. As of today’s announcement shows, we are making great progress.”

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton, said: “It’s a great honor to be back in Saudi Arabia as we announce plans to expand our portfolio here with new brands and hotels opening in destinations across the Kingdom. I commend the work undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism to facilitate the development of tourism and hospitality – this is a truly remarkable time for tourism in Saudi Arabia and Hilton is well-positioned to play a leading role in Vision 2030 creating new jobs as we welcome visitors from around the world.”

The company, which currently operates 15 hotels in KSA, and already has another 46 under development plans to expand its operations to more than 75 properties, including the introduction of new brands such as LXR Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton and Embassy by Hilton.

This expansion will also support new tourism hotspots in the Kingdom such as Diriyah Gate, helping deliver the goal of 100 million visitors by 2030, and boosting tourism’s contribution to GDP to 10%.

Hilton will also be supporting the Ministry of Tourism’s ‘Your Future is in Tourism’ initiative, which aims to train and develop the next generation of Saudi talent for a career in hospitality. In the first half of 2021, there were more than 148,600 Saudis who have already been trained for new roles in tourism.

Hilton will assist the program through its industry-leading programs such as Mudeer Al Mustakbal which has so far resulted in then more than 50 Saudi graduates entering senior positions at Hilton hotels.

The Kingdom has plans to develop 854,000 more hotel rooms, to be 70% private-sector funded.

After opening to international tourism in 2019, Saudi Arabia issued more than 400,000 eVisas – briefly becoming the fastest-growing tourism destination in the world before the pandemic.

Hilton is one of the world’s largest, and fastest-growing hospitality businesses. The company operates more than 6,700 hotels worldwide, 122 countries and territories, and under 18 brands. In Saudi Arabia, Hilton currently operates hotels under its Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Hilton Garden Inn brands.

Headed by His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Saudi Tourism Ministry was founded in February 2020, following the opening of Saudi Arabia to international leisure tourists for the first time in its history in 2019. Saudi Arabia aims to welcome 100 million tourism visits by 2030, increasing the sector’s contribution to GDP from 3% to 10%.