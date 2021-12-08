Dusit Thani is Banking on Leopards, Black Muntjac and 30 Luxury Resorts in China

The Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou is a luxury resort in an area of outstanding natural beauty in Lin’an County within Hangzhou, one of the most prosperous cities in China.

Offering a welcome escape from city life for business and leisure travelers alike, the resort will comprise 160 spacious villas and guest rooms on the outskirts of the Tianmu Mountain National Nature Reserve – a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Tianmu Mountain, Mount Tianmu, or Tianmushan is a mountain in Lin’an County 83.2 kilometers west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang, in eastern China. It is made up of two peaks: West Tianmu and East Tianmu. Twin ponds near the top of the peaks led to the name of the mountain.

It’s renowned for its ancient towering trees, verdant valleys and mountain peaks, pleasant weather year-round, and the chance to spot rare and protected species such as clouded leopards and black muntjac.

Easy to reach by car, the stunning location is only an hour’s drive from Hangzhou city center. Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport can be reached in 90 minutes, and the new high-speed rail station, which links with Shanghai, is just a 20-minute drive from the property.

Alongside Dusit International’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the resort promises to deliver personalized stay experience by integrating with the best of the destination.

Resort facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, hot mineral pools, a gymnasium, the deluxe Namm Spa, and two ballrooms with adjoining function rooms.

Besides immersing themselves in nature with guided hikes of Tianmu Mountain and other memorable outdoor activities, guests will have a unique opportunity to learn about local culture and environmental sustainability by joining exclusive arts and crafts workshops at the Tianmu Mountain Nature Centre. Tianmu Mountain’s rich history as the source of the finest ceramic glazed teacups, which date back to the Tang Dynasty, will also be celebrated at the resort with a showcase of handcrafted pottery from local kilns, which guests can also visit.

“We are honored and delighted to continue our sustainable expansion in China by bringing our unique brand of Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality to the beautiful hills of Tianmu Mountain,” said Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “Serving as a world-class retreat for business and leisure travelers alike, Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou has all the elements in place to deliver the memorable experiences our guests and customers deserve while uniquely linking them with nature. We look forward to shaping the resort into a must-visit destination that offers a luxurious gateway to this magnificent area while bringing enduring value to all stakeholders.”

Mr. Chen Yu Hai, President of Zhejiang Dahua Group, said, “Dusit International’s commitment to sustainable operations, genuine care for its communities, and exceptional customer experience matches perfectly with our vision for this very special project. Under Dusit’s management, we are confident Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou will be a resounding success, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship together.”

Dusit International’s portfolio now includes more than 300 properties operating under six brands across 16 countries. In China, the company currently operates 10 hotels and has more than 20 properties in the pipeline.