Pet Supplements: Which is the Best?

The specific type of collagen may make a difference. In general, there are two types of collagen supplements for pets: denatured or undenatured.

Collagen structure

Denatured collagen, or collagen peptides, are one type of supplement. In these products, the collagen has been broken into its peptide components by means of enzymes, heat, or pH.2

Undenatured type-II collagen is a different type of product available to pet owners that retains its native triple helix conformation.2 Both denatured and undenatured collagen contain amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen in the body. However, denatured collagen can lack several key structural components.3 Plus, research has shown animals use the two forms differently.

Does collagen work in pets?

Undenatured type-II collagen works with the pet’s immune system to help support the natural cartilage repair process. Animal models comparing denatured and undenatured type-II collagen showed only the undenatured form provided joint health benefits.3

This action was further proven in multiple studies in dogs that showed patients receiving 10 mg of undenatured type-II collagen showed an increase in the ability to exercise compared to a control.3

Administration difference

The different structure of each collagen type results in varying administration requirements for each supplement. Undenatured type-II collagen can be provided in small, once daily administration. This is often preferred by owners whose pets don’t readily accept pills or powders. On the other hand, collagen peptides and denatured collagen often require large administration amounts.

Collagen supplements can work to support joint health. Look for one that is formulated for pets, contains undenatured type-II collagen, and always consult with your veterinarian before beginning a supplement. They can help formulate a comprehensive joint care plan that includes products proven to help support cartilage.