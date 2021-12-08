COVID-19 Vaccines: Vascular Inflammation Common Risk After Vaccination

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. is a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics. These tests detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improve patient care. The company commented on the role of its PULS Cardiac Test™ in identifying vascular inflammation and cardiac risks in patients after receiving double-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In studies of COVID-19 vaccinated patients, significant increases in PULS Test vascular inflammation markers leading to an increased risk of acute coronary syndrome were revealed in most subjects.

Study data was presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021 held in November. The study author concluded that “mRNA [vaccines] increase vascular inflammation of the endothelium and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

PULS Cardiac Tests were given to patients two to ten weeks following the second dose of mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and the PULS Test scores were then compared to the results of tests conducted three to five months prior to receiving the vaccine. The test comparisons showed that protein biomarkers, which are diagnostic of vascular inflammation and are used to generate the score for ACS probability, significantly increased.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are the best course of action for protecting individuals and stopping the spread of COVID-19 – but this study indicates that the PULS Cardiac Test is clinically useful for identifying at-risk patients post vaccinations,” said PHDC Chief Medical Officer Douglas S. Harrington, M.D. “Under normal conditions, nearly 66% of cardiac risk is underestimated. But during the pandemic, it is crucial that physicians, healthcare workers and patients realize that ACS risk can be increased. Our PULS test can be given to any vaccinated or post-COVID-19 patient, especially with co-morbidities like obesity, diabetes, or existing heart disease, to identify vascular inflammation associated with increased risk for developing ACS. Healthcare providers can act on PULS vascular inflammatory markers and the PULS scores to take immediate measures to closely monitor and treat their patients identified as having an increased level of inflammation.”

Increased vascular inflammation has also been detected in patients who have been infected by COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, and inflammation was markedly less in those who had been vaccinated. This nascent complication of the ongoing pandemic can only be helped with targeted diagnostic tools like the PULS test.

The PULS Cardiac Test™ diagnoses vascular inflammation and is used to generate a risk of a patient experiencing a heart attack or stroke in the near future. Tests are available for order by physicians.