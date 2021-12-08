Click here if this is your press release!

Robot Vacuum and Mop Sweeps Popular Science Home Award

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced its premium Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop was named a winner in the 2021 Popular Science Best of What’s New Awards.

The annual awards that highlight the most groundbreaking, culture-shifting products and technologies of the year recognized the Roborock S7 for its proprietary VibraRise technology that detects carpet and lifts its mopping attachment to avoid any mishaps.

Each year, the editors of Popular Science review thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations—breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What’s New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors and Security.

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

