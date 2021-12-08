Robot Vacuum and Mop Sweeps Popular Science Home Award

The annual awards that highlight the most groundbreaking, culture-shifting products and technologies of the year recognized the Roborock S7 for its proprietary VibraRise technology that detects carpet and lifts its mopping attachment to avoid any mishaps.

Each year, the editors of Popular Science review thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations—breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What’s New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors and Security.