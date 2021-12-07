Scotland’s Sturgeon: Test for COVID-19 every time you go out

During today’s address to Parliament, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon strongly advised people to test themselves for COVID-19 every time before they leave home, and these check-ups should be done on a daily basis.

The Scottish leader claimed she is getting tested every single day before beginning work and will require COVID-19 tests from guests visiting over the holidays.

“We are asking everyone to do a lateral flow test before mixing with people from other households and on every occasion that you intend on doing so,” Sturgeon said during her address.

According to Sturgeon, this testing should be done before any public outing, such as a visit to another household or to a pub, restaurant, or supermarket.

Scottish officials have warned potential closures and restrictions could be ahead for citizens as Covid cases have upticked and dozens of cases of the Omicron variant have been found in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, there are 99 cases of the variant in Scotland, an increase of 28 overnight.

Sturgeon said new potential measures are being looked at daily to curb the virus, but as of now no new measures are being put in place.

“Acting preventatively is often the best way of ensuring that action can remain limited and proportionate,” she said. “However, after two years of restrictions… we know that it is ever more important to minimize further restrictions as far as possible.”

Sturgeon also urged businesses to enable their workforces to work from home until at least mid-January. She called on citizens to return to “basics” by wearing face coverings indoors, ventilating rooms, and keeping good hand hygiene.