Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label: New Certificates Awarded

Representing their establishments at the award ceremony were the General Manager of Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino, Mr. Norazman Chung, Ms. Vanessa Antat, the Personal Assistant to the General Manager and the Human Resource Director of Raffles Seychelles, Ms. Tamara Rousseau, and the Manager Hygiene, Health, Safety & Sustainability of Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Mr. Dominique Elisabeth, Chairperson Ms. Dorothy Padayachy and Vice-Chairperson Ms. Nexi Dennis from Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay represented the SSTL at the ceremony.

“Sustainability is currently a major pursuit in many industries, including the hospitality industry. We are significantly reducing the environmental impact through green best-practices in the core elements revolving in our daily lives,” Mr. Chung said. He added, “Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino pledges to continuously strive towards adopting sustainable practices in all its activities ensuring a healthy and safe environment for our team members, guest and our community.”

Speaking about Raffles Seychelles’ dedication to the preservation to the environment, Ms. Vanessa Antat said: “Raffles Seychelles is passionate about environmental preservation and sustainability and is exemplifying an eco-conscious stance throughout its operations. With the willingness of 86% of travelers worldwide who are passionate about spending time on activities that offset the environmental impact during their stay, Raffles Seychelles is providing ways in which guests can decrease their carbon footprint.”

Ms. Antat also highlighted the Praslin establishment’s efforts saying: “The hotel is making strides to reduce environmental impacts by ending the use of non-biodegradable materials amongst many other actions. Since 2018, the resort has maintained certification from the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label. To achieve this, the resort has successfully implemented energy saving lights, a bee farm, production of potable water on site, as well as renewable energy and much more. The hotel’s daily mission remains to reduce, re-use and recycle to secure the natural resources of this island.”

On behalf of Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Mr. Dominique Elisabeth stated: “In view of the fact that the notion of sustainability is a prominent concept, Kempinski Seychelles Resort is proud to have yet again been certified as a sustainable establishment in the manner in which it operates. We are committed to ensure a greener stay experience to our valued guests and continuous commitment to deliver a positive impact to the community through our daily operations. The concept of reduce, re-use and recycle is embedded in the resort.”

Mr. Elisabeth also shares the resort’s mission, saying: “Going green is the vision of 2022 and to achieve the latter, the resort will soon be launching its water bottling plant with the aim of eliminating the use of plastic bottles within the resort. Our goal is to be amongst the leading companies that excels in sustainable practices by ensuring that we reduce our carbon footprint, taking care of our environment through our beach cleaning and tree planting activities amidst many other best practices. Kempinski has invested in an organic garden which ensures that fresh produce is delivered to our guests. We remain committed towards the aim of having a greener Seychelles, offering a sustainable stay experience for our guests and to be a sustainability model in the years to come.”

Complementing the establishments on their commitment to sustainability despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought, PS Francis said, “Although the current pandemic has been a tremendous setback for these tourism establishments, the ministry is delighted that it has not discouraged you from intensifying your efforts to contribute towards the sustainability of the Seychelles tourism industry.”