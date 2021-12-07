CDC adds 7 new travel hotspots to COVID-19 ‘stop list’

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly advises against any travel to nations on its ‘Level 4’ COVID-19 risk countries.

“Avoid travel to these destinations,” CDC instructs. In fact, the CDC generally recommends avoiding any international travel at all until a person is fully vaccinated.

But if a person still “must” travel, the CDC strongly recommends they are fully vaccinated before the trip.

As a result, Americans are now advised against traveling to some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations after they were added to the list of ‘very high’ COVID risk places.

France, which was the world’s top travel destination in the times before the COVID-19 pandemic, has just landed on the CDC ‘stop list.’ That’s after the European nation that once hosted tens of millions of tourists a year was assigned the highest COVID-19 risk level.

And France was not the only tourist hotspot to hit the list on today.

It was accompanied by a popular safari destination – Tanzania – the sunny Mediterranean island of Cyprus, and also Jordan, the Middle Eastern nation housing a popular ancient archeological site and tourist attraction of Petra.

A total of seven nations have been added to the list, including the tiny European states of Andorra and Liechtenstein as well as Portugal.

Now, almost all of Europe is designated as a ‘very high’ risk destination by the CDC among a total of 80 nations on that list.

The countries falling into this category have reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days.

The only exceptions are Spain and Italy – another two of the world’s most popular tourist destinations – as well as Sweden, Finland, and Malta. But don’t just rush to pack your bags, since these nations are all designated as ‘high’ risk destinations and the CDC would like to see any person fully vaccinated before traveling there.