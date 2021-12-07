NFL Week 14: Home Favorites Top the Lineup

Eleven of this week’s 14 games feature home favorites as of Monday, according to a consensus of that nation’s largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, and PointsBet. The New Orleans Saints (-6) over the hapless New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys (-5) over the Washington Football Team, and the Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) over the struggling Houston Texans are the only games on this week’s schedule that buck the home-heavy trend.

But 2021 has hardly been a schedule dominated by home teams. Through the season’s first 13 weeks, home teams are 81-108-1 against the spread for a winning percentage of 42.6% which is down from nearly 49% in 2020. This year’s home record against the spread is also well below the historic winning percentage, too. Home teams have gone 1,463-1,549-76 against the spread since the beginning of the 2010 season. In other words, home teams have covered 47.4% of all matchups during that span, which includes this year.

The consensus point spreads for Week 14 games, as of Monday, Dec. 6:

• Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings (-3); over/under 45

• Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-2); over/under 43

• Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-10.5); over/under 44

• Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5); over/under 52.5

• New Orleans Saints (-6) at New York Jets; over/under 43.5

• Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Football Team; over/under 49

• Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-3); over/under 43.5

• Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) at Houston Texans; over/under 43.5

• Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (-8); over/under 43.5

• New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5); over/under 45.5

• San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5); over/under 47.5

• Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5); over/under 53

• Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-12.5); over/under 44.5

• Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5); over/under 52