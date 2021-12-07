Click here if this is your press release!

Omicron Tests Successful with Innova

5 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
3 min read
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

A WHO variant of concern, the Omicron strain has become more widespread around the world in recent weeks, with dozens of cases detected in the UK.

Innova Medical Group, Inc., a global health screening and diagnostic innovator and the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of lateral flow test kits, has confirmed that the company’s SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Tests detect the Omicron variant.

In response to the variant’s emergence, government measures brought into effect this week have reimposed compulsory mask-wearing in England in shops and on public transport.

While researchers are working diligently to determine the efficacy of vaccines and boosters against the new variant, rapid testing is a critically important tool in effectively controlling the spread of the virus and help keep communities safe. Innova has confirmed its Lateral Flow Tests are effective in detecting the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant.

Innova started assessing the variant after it was published by the WHO in late-November and the results were additionally confirmed in other laboratories.

Numerous scientific studies as well as ongoing public health screening of millions of people on a regular basis have shown rapid antigen tests are an important tool for identifying infectious people quickly and equitably, even when they may not have symptoms of COVID-19, in ways that simply are not possible with slower, more expensive, lab-based tests. This has become even more important following initial suggestions Omicron variant symptoms can be milder in some people than other strains.

While the virus continues to morph its genetic ribonucleic acid (“RNA”) to generate new and potentially more contagious or more harmful variants, Innova’s antigen test, which detects multiple proteins in the virus, can often be a more effective tool in controlling the spread and reducing surges than other methods, such as PCR testing.

When coupled with Innova’s expansive production capacity, the wide-ranging detection capabilities of Innova’s rapid antigen tests, which have been widely distributed by the government across the UK in a variety of use cases for over a year now, underline Innova’s role as a critical partner to nations and businesses alike in containing the more contagious strains.

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

