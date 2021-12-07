Click here if this is your press release!

New Telehealth App Offers Better Way to Run a Virtual Medical Office

24 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
en English
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

ExamRoom Live is making work easier for doctors and staff. This web app offers a better way to see patients and run a medical practice. ExamRoom Live eliminates signing up for multiple platforms to handle telehealth, payment, text messaging, Efax, and time tracking. Now all the necessary operating tools are in one place! Onboarding takes less than 10 minutes, and pricing starts at $10 per month.

Much more than a video visit.

The “no app needed” approach to telehealth is different from video conferencing web software you may have tried before. It is specifically for medical professionals. And there is no app to download for doctors, office staff, or patients.

•             Compliant with HIPAA regulations

•             Follows medical office workflow for patients and contacts

•             Allows doctors to collect copays and make other business transactions

•             Ala carte pricing allows practices to choose the features needed most

•             Feature list includes telehealth, Efax, SMS, payment center, time clock, patient details, and contact manager

“We are excited to solve problems for people in the medical field in this important way,” said Josh Lopez, partner and developer at ExamRoom Live. “We built this platform to work the way doctor’s offices work and scale to their unique needs.”

Every practice is unique.

•             Any specialty or size practice can benefit from this innovative, all-in-one tool:

•             Fast, easy setup

•             Collect co-pays from patients while engaged

•             Text message, efax and office chat cover communication needs

•             Doctors can take appointments from almost anywhere

•             Staff can work from home when needed

•             Built-in time clock feature to track employee hours for payroll

•             Flexible plans allow you to pick and choose the features most appropriate for your office

•             Friendly support from the San Diego-based development team

Thumbs up on the patient side, too!

