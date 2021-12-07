Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Colombia Breaking News Mexico Breaking News News People Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

ASUR airports report 4.9 million passengers in November 2021

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

ASUR passenger traffic for November 2021 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 7.2% above the levels reported in November 2019.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. ASUR, an international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for November 2021 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 7.2% above the levels reported in November 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of November 2019, ASUR passenger traffic increased 5.2% in Mexico and 6.9% in Puerto Rico and 12.8% Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while domestic traffic growth more than offset passenger lower international traffic in Puerto Rico during the period.

This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2021, from November 1 through November 30, 2020, and November 1 through November 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary


November% Chg 2021vs 2020% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date% Chg 2021vs 2020% Chg 2021vs 2019


201920202021
201920202021
Mexico
2,785,2771,663,7062,929,72876.15.2
31,047,97214,578,20425,866,85377.4(16.7)
Domestic Traffic1,411,2821,049,8291,443,17237.52.3
15,196,2258,106,14713,517,01466.8(11.1)
International Traffic1,373,995613,8771,486,556142.28.2
15,851,7476,472,05712,349,83990.8(22.1)
San Juan, Puerto Rico779,725440,548833,26889.16.9
8,510,5374,331,9498,762,283102.33.0
Domestic Traffic700,055421,750772,16483.110.3
7,610,3224,062,1308,283,897103.98.9
International Traffic79,67018,79861,104225.1(23.3)
900,215269,819478,38677.3(46.9)
Colombia1,036,353455,4731,169,245156.712.8
10,880,9443,610,6669,227,477155.6(15.2)
Domestic Traffic890,063396,621997,056151.412.0
9,234,6033,100,8997,878,717154.1(14.7)
International Traffic146,29058,852172,189192.617.7
1,646,341509,7671,348,760164.6(18.1)
Total Traffic4,601,3552,559,7274,932,24192.77.2
50,439,45322,520,81943,856,61394.7(13.1)
Domestic Traffic3,001,4001,868,2003,212,39272.07.0
32,041,15015,269,17629,679,62894.4(7.4)
International Traffic1,599,955691,5271,719,849148.77.5
18,398,3037,251,64314,176,98595.5(22.9)
Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

