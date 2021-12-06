Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Guam Breaking News Hospitality Industry News People Resorts Responsible Safety Shopping South Korea Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Inalåhan Mayor’s Office returns lost purse with $2,000 to Korean visitor

7 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Inalåhan Mayor’s Office returns lost purse with $2,000 to Korean visitor
Inalåhan Mayor’s Office returns lost purse with $2,000 to Korean visitor
Written by Harry Johnson

The black purse was discovered by Inalåhan Mayor’s Office volunteer worker Jimmy Meno, who reached out to Inalåhan resident Steven Paulino to turn in the lost belongings to Mayor Chargualaf yesterday night.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Reinforcing Guam as a safe and friendly destination, Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez and Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf came together this morning at the Pacific Islands Club (PIC) in Tumon to return a lost purse to Korean visitor Duri Suh.

Suh was taking a tour around the island with her family on Sunday and left her purse at the Inalåhan Pool. The black purse was discovered by Inalåhan Mayor’s Office volunteer worker Jimmy Meno, who reached out to Inalåhan resident Steven Paulino to turn in the lost belongings to Mayor Chargualaf yesterday night. The purse had contained Suh’s IDs, cell phone, and $2,000 in cash.

“I was very motivated to get Mrs. Suh’s belongings immediately back to her because that’s the mentality of our people, especially the folks from the southern part of the island. We understand and make sure tourism is embraced. It’s our number one industry! By this gesture, we hope that this resonated in the Korean community that we are a good destination to come and visit,” said Mayor Chargualaf.

“I thank Jimmy Meno and Steven Paulino for their efforts to recover the purse and hand it over to Mayor Chargualaf to safely deliver it to Mrs. Suh. This is a great example of how Guam is safe and welcoming to our visitors, which Mayor Chargualaf has taken to new levels with his outstanding leadership. Thank you to the PIC team for also reassuring Mrs. Suh and her visiting family. We hope they enjoy the rest of their stay on our beautiful island and share the good news when they get back home to Seoul,” said GVB President & CEO Gutierrez.

Suh is a repeat visitor to the island and has been to Guam three times. She said she comes back to the island because of Guam’s beauty, weather, and ocean. Suh traveled to Guam with her mother Rang Jang Suh, husband Jongho Kim, and daughters Hannah and Jitae. Today is also her husband’s birthday. They are scheduled to return to Korea by Wednesday after being on the island for over a week.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment