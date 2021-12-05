Breaking Travel News Business Travel Cruising Health News Hospitality Industry Luxury News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

Major COVID-19 outbreak on fully vaccinated Norwegian Cruise Line ship

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 Comment
2 min read
Norwegian Breakaway
Written by Harry Johnson

The outbreak occurred despite Norwegian’s rules, which require all passengers and crew members to have been vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to any trip.

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with over 3,000 passengers bound for New Orleans has reported a COVID-19 outbreak on board.

Despite the requirement that all ship’s passengers and crew had to be vaccinated prior to boarding, 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on board the Norwegian Breakaway cruise liner.

The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on November 28 and was scheduled to return there this weekend. On its route, the ship made a number of ports calls in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

More than 3,200 passengers and crew are believed to be on board the Norwegian Breakaway. Officials said in a statement that the cruise line “has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified.”

On arrival in New Orleans, each passenger and crew member undergo testing. Anyone presenting with COVID-19 has to immediately go into quarantine, either at home or in accommodation provided by the cruise line.

The outbreak occurred despite Norwegian Cruise Line’s rules, which require all passengers and crew members to have been vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to any trip.

Cruise ships gained notoriety last year, when the coronavirus began spreading across the globe and passengers were often denied the right to disembark. Forced to quarantine on board, some ended up dying at sea, while others eventually had to be rushed to hospital as their condition dramatically deteriorated. This prompted the US authorities to suspend all cruises for several months.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

