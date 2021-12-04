Alberta’s Pharmacists: Largest Single Provider of COVID-19 Vaccine in Alberta

This achievement builds on pharmacists’ previous responsibilities in public health, including their role vaccinating against influenza, pneumococcal disease, and diptheria-tetanus-pertussis. Last year, Alberta pharmacists administered over a million flu shots, and this year have also quickly become the number one provider of flu shots, having administered 80% of all flu shots in the province. Pharmacists can also provide Albertans aged 65 and up with their pneumococcal (pneumo) vaccine and protect pregnant women against diptheria-tetanus and pertussis (dTap).

With the recently expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses in the province, it is clear that Alberta pharmacists will continue to be busier than ever as they work to meet Albertans’ need for publicly funded vaccines in their local community pharmacy.