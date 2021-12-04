Chinese Medicine: 18th World Congress Concludes Successfully

Organized by the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), The 18th World Congress of Chinese Medicine concluded successfully at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center today. With the ongoing development and rising impact of Chinese medicine in recent years, coupled with the emergence of COVID-19 since last year, there has been an acceleration in the development of Chinese medicine and integrating of Chinese and Western medicine in the global industry. The congress this year was attended virtually and physically by more than 30 medical professionals and Chinese medicine experts from all over the world to exchange their insights under the theme of “Traditional Chinese Medicine Benefits Human Health – Opportunities and Challenges of Global Traditional Chinese Medicine”.

The congress is advised by National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, The People’s Republic of China and Food and Health Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The People’s Republic of China; organized by World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies and hosted by Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association and WFCMS (Hong Kong) Council Members Association Limited, which is also supported by School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong; School of Chinese Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; and School of Chinese Medicine, Hong Kong Baptist University.

Officiating guests including the Hon Mrs. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the People’s Republic of China, Mr. C Y Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Tan Tieniu, Vice Director of Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R., Mr. Ma Jianzhong, President of World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, Ms. Feng Jiu, Permanent President of Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association, Dr. Zhang Qi, Head of Traditional Medicine Department of WHO, Dr. Marco Antonio de Moraes, Technical Director of Health and Sanitary Nurse, Division of Noncommunicable Chronic Diseases of the State Department of Health, Brazil and leader of National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, P.R. China, gave speeches during the opening ceremony, as well as Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee, JP, Secretary for Food and Health of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dr. Chui Tak-yi, JP, Under Secretary for Food and Health of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, P.R. China, Dr. Ronald Lam, JP, Director of Health of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The People’s Republic of China, Dr. Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, former Director-General of the World Health Organization, Mr. Tommy Li Ying-sang, Chairman of the Federation of the Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Chinese Medicine Traders Association, Professor Lyu Aiping, Dean of School of Chinese Medicine, Hong Kong Baptist University and Professor Feng Yibin, Director, School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong together joined the opening ceremony and officially kick-started the congress for insightful discussions.

The congress invited various renowned medical and Traditional Chinese Medicine experts from all over the world to facilitate academic exchanges, so as to promote the development of Traditional Chinese medicine at an international level, and enhance the positioning of Traditional Chinese medicine as well as contributing to human health.

In addition to the mainland and Hong Kong experts, they were joined by experts from France, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Hungary, Australia, Brazil, Greece, Philippines, Japan, Fiji, Namibia, and other countries. The Congress consisted of two parts: keynote speeches and academic reports. The host, along with a number of Traditional Chinese medicine experts, discussed a range of important topics in the development of Chinese medicine, including: “Latest developments of TCM Hospital in Hong Kong”, “The Way to Fight COVID-19: breakthrough of TCM in Hong Kong”, “Diagnosis and management of side effects of COVID-19 virus and COVID-19 vaccination”, “The use of Time-Space Acupuncture for Symptoms of Long COVID-19”, “TCM fights against COVID-19 in South Africa”, and “Determination of clinical efficacy of arsenic trioxide in the treatment of leukemia”, and many more. The Congress helped in exploring the wide range of applications and anti-epidemic effects of Traditional Chinese medicine, and opportunities for the future development of Traditional Chinese medicine in the international market.