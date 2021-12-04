Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Germany Breaking News Government News Health News Music News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

No more dancing allowed in Berlin nightclubs

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
No more dancing allowed in Berlin nightclubs
No more dancing allowed in Berlin nightclubs
Written by Harry Johnson

In the near future, German nightclubs would have to cease operation once the seven-day infection rate exceeds 350 per 100,000 residents in a given region.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

After a special session of the Senate of Berlin, German capital’s authorities announced that no more dancing will be allowed in the city’s nightclubs starting next Wednesday.

As Berlin‘s authorities tighten the restrictions due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the clubs and discos will still be allowed to remain open, though largely due to legal technicalities that are so far preventing the city government from shutting such venues down completely.

Germany‘s regional and federal authorities, however, agreed this week that in the near future, nightclubs would have to cease operation once the seven-day infection rate exceeds 350 per 100,000 residents in a given region. Berlin currently stands at roughly 360.

Restaurants and pubs have also been allowed to keep their doors open for now, though new guidelines on social distancing have been put in place, calling for less tables, among other measures. Needless to say, all those public spaces are open only to those who have either been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19, as per the rules introduced in mid-November.

The new regulations taking effect next week will also further limit the number of people taking part in large-scale events, with the ceiling for outdoor venues being set at 5,000 and half that number for indoor gatherings. That applies to professional football matches as well.

For private meetings, in cases where there is at least one unvaccinated person taking part, the limit will stand at one household plus two additional individuals. Commenting on the measures, Berlin’s acting mayor, Michael Müller, said that those “inoculated and recovered have clearly more freedoms.” 

However, even if all the participants belong to either of these two categories, they are still not allowed to gather in groups exceeding 1,000 people in the open air, and 500 indoors.

On Berlin’s public transport, on top of having to be vaccinated or recovered, a mask is also a must for all passengers, and come next week Berliners will have to be wearing one not only while on board a train but also while waiting on a platform.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment