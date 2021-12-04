Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Indonesia Breaking News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

People run for their lives as Java volcano erupts

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Semeru eruption has sent the locals and tourists into a panic as they were fleeing in fear ahead of a cloud of black ash descending from the 3,676-meter-tall mountain.

The residents of Indonesian island of Java, who live at the foot of Semeru volcano, had to run for their lives as volcano violently erupted today, spewing out a massive ash cloud that obscured the sun.

A clip on social media has captured people screaming “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) in face of this truly apocalyptic sight.

The ash cloud had reportedly risen some 15,000 meters in the air, prompting a warning to airlines. Media said it completely blocked out the sun in areas near the eruption.

There have been no reports so far of injuries or fatalities as a result of the volcanic activity. Rescuers have headed out to the site to assist those in distress.

Semeru is an active volcano in the East Java province. More than 50 eruptions have been recorded since 1818, the latest, until now, taking place in January.

Indonesia is located on the so-called ‘Ring of Fire’ – an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Ocean – and so earthquakes and eruptions are quite common for the archipelago nation of 270 million.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

