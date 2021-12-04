Black Friday Shoppers: One Third Were Fake

Among the forms of fake traffic uncovered by CHEQ were malicious scrapers and crawlers, sophisticated botnets, fake accounts, click farms and proxy users as well as a host of illegitimate users committing eCommerce-related fraud. The study was conducted across a pool of over 42,000 websites in North America, Europe and Asia, applying hundreds of cybersecurity tests to each website visitor to determine their authenticity.

eCommerce sites were found to be particularly vulnerable, with high exposure to carding attacks, chargeback fraud, data breaches, fake sign-ups and other types of disruptive activities.

With retailers typically spending as much as $6 billion on Black Friday marketing, while also being exposed to financial fraud, skewed data and lost revenue, CHEQ estimates that damage to businesses on this Black Friday could surpass $1.2 billion.

The estimates are derived from CHEQ’s recent report covering the cost of fake traffic to online business.