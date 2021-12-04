Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Hospitality Industry News Thailand Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Thailand Tourism Minister: Is This the Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Minister of Tourism & Sports addresses British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

H.E. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism &
H.E. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism & Sports along with Khun Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) spoke at the “Reopening Thailand Tourism: Is this the Light at the End of the Tunnel?” event organized by the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand. The event took place at the Anantara Siam Hotel in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong.

In his keynote speech, Minister Phiphat said: “Thailand was one of the first countries in the world to take major steps towards the recovery of the tourism industry. The recovery process has been implemented through the Phuket Sandbox pilot project welcoming foreign tourists to travel in the country under new conditions and secure public health measures.

“In a crisis that has yet to see its end, we are now starting to see some light in the darkness.  The success of the Phuket Sandbox project has ignited the fire of hope for the global tourism industry and such encouragement led to Thailand extending the aforementioned project to welcome foreign tourists in other areas through the reopening of the country to welcome foreign visitors from low-risk countries  which attracts approximately 100,000 international tourists since its commencement on the 1st of November 2021.”

The Minister went on to discuss the new promotions that were in store including the Ministry’s “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters.”

In concluding the opening keynote, Minister Phiphat said: “However, we cannot be successful without integration and cooperation from all relevant sectors, and today’s forum is a step towards our success, with all the experience of experts both from Thai government agencies and the British private sector.  We can help determine the new direction of Thailand’s tourism industry in terms of enhancing security and sustainability for the economy, society, and the environment, and finally, strengthen tourism cooperation, and other dimensions between Thailand and the United Kingdom.”

Khun Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Khun Chattan spoke eloquently on the future of Thai tourism post COVID-19 and strategy roadmap for Thailand’s tourism sustainable recovery in a detailed audio visual presentation.

A line up of guest speakers with BCCT Chairman Craig Cracknell

Afterwards, a panel discussion moderated by BCCT board member Martin Hurley, General Manager of the Lancaster Hotel, Bangkok, with panelists Pilomrat Isvarphornchai, Public Relations, Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA); Michael Marshall, Chief Commercial Officer, Minor Hotel Group; Khun Sumate Sudasna, President, TICA; and Oliver Schnatz, Sofitel Sukhumvit.

