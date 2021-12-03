Chief Minister Gujarat Now Named Chief Guest for IATO Convention

Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President, along with Mr. Ravi Gosain, Vice President; Mr. Rajnish Kaistha, Honorary Secretary; and Mr. Randhirsingh Vaghela, Chairman, IATO Gujarat Chapter called on the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat to personally invite and request him to be the Chief Guest for the function on December 16, 2021, at The Leela Gandhinagar, which the Hon. Chief Minister very graciously accepted the same.

Earlier, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Government of India, kindly consented to be the Chief Guest for the valedictory session to be held on December 18, 2021.

Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, mentioned: “We will have strong participation from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and state government with presence of Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary (Tourism); Mrs. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General (Tourism), Government of India; Dr. V. Venu, Chief Secretary (Tourism), Government of Kerala; Mr. Hareet Shukla, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Gujarat; Mr. Jenu Dewan, Managing Director, TCGL; Mr. Shri Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust; Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC, addressing the delegates in business sessions on important topics besides the senior industry representatives like Mr. Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Hotels; Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Taj Hotels; Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, COO, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts.

“We expect participation of state governments in big numbers and expect participation of about 15 state governments.”

Mr. Mehra appealed to the industry stakeholders to attend the convention in large numbers to show India’s solidarity and confidence to the world that everything is normal, which will help to revive inbound tourism to the country.