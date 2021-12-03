24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Chief Minister Gujarat Now Named Chief Guest for IATO Convention

Participation of state governments in big numbers anticipated

25 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, has given his consent of his August presence for the function of the 36th IATO Annual Convention being held from December 16-19, 2021.

Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President, along with Mr. Ravi Gosain, Vice President; Mr. Rajnish Kaistha, Honorary Secretary; and Mr. Randhirsingh Vaghela, Chairman, IATO Gujarat Chapter called on the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat to personally invite and request him to be the Chief Guest for the function on December 16, 2021, at The Leela Gandhinagar, which the Hon. Chief Minister very graciously accepted the same.

Earlier, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Government of India, kindly consented to be the Chief Guest for the valedictory session to be held on December 18, 2021.

Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, mentioned: “We will have strong participation from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and state government with presence of Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary (Tourism); Mrs. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General (Tourism), Government of India; Dr. V. Venu, Chief Secretary (Tourism), Government of Kerala; Mr. Hareet Shukla, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Gujarat; Mr. Jenu Dewan, Managing Director, TCGL; Mr. Shri Rajiv  Jalota, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust; Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC, addressing the delegates in business sessions on important topics besides the senior industry representatives like Mr. Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Hotels; Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Taj Hotels; Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, COO, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts.

“We expect participation of state governments in big numbers and expect participation of about 15 state governments.”

Mr. Mehra appealed to the industry stakeholders to attend the convention in large numbers to show India’s solidarity and confidence to the world that everything is normal, which will help to revive inbound tourism to the country.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

