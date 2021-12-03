24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
NASA seeks flight directors for new human spaceflight missions

NASA needs flight directors who are technically excellent, humble, and creative to lead historic missions for humanity

40 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
NASA seeks flight directors for new human spaceflight missions
Written by Harry Johnson

Flight director candidates must be U.S. citizens with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science, or mathematics.

NASA is looking for leaders for one of the best jobs on Earth for human spaceflight – including missions to the Moon – the position of flight director in mission control at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Applications for new flight directors is open now through Thursday, December 16.

Those chosen as NASA flight directors will lead human spaceflight missions to the International Space Station and upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon, and, eventually, the first human missions to Mars.

Flight directors are responsible for leading teams of flight controllers, astronauts, research and engineering experts, and commercial and international partners around the world, and for making the real-time decisions critical to keeping NASA astronauts safe in space.

“Human spaceflight is rapidly evolving as we enhance missions in low-Earth orbit and prepare to explore the Moon with Artemis, and eventually, Mars,” said Holly Ridings, chief flight director at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“We need NASA flight directors who are technically excellent, humble, and creative to lead historic missions for humanity. This critical responsibility requires confidence and teamwork, and we are excited to begin the selection of our next class.”

To be considered, flight director candidates must be U.S. citizens with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science, or mathematics. They also will need substantial related, progressively responsible professional experience, including time-critical decision-making experience in high-stress, high-risk environments. Although many flight directors have previously been NASA flight controllers, it is not a prerequisite to apply.

NASA plans to announce selections in spring 2022. The new flight directors then will receive extensive training on flight control and spacecraft systems, as well as operational leadership and risk management.

