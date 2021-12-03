World’s best destinations to buy new vacation home

New study analyzed popular destinations around the world on factors such as things to do, affordability, crime rate and the local weather.

An overall weighted score was then created and each country was ranked.

The top 10 places to purchase a holiday home around the world

Rank Destination Things to do per 10,000 people Restaurants per 10,000 people Crime Index score Average monthly cost of living for a family of four (USD) Average property price per m2 (USD) Average temperature (˚C) Average monthly rainfall (mm) Overall score /10 1 Venice, Italy 358 2,628 31.63 $3,691 $4,930 13.1 64.2 6.92 2 Paphos, Cyprus 115 1,511 28.38 $2,560 $1,837 19.2 32.2 6.91 3 Abu Dhabi, UAE 5 231 12.04 $2,865 $2,836 27.6 10.8 6.70 4 Dubai, UAE 11 404 16.34 $3,191 $2,877 27.6 13.3 6.57 5 Funchal, Portugal 45 637 14.80 $2,335 $2,053 19.3 58.3 6.41 6 Corfu, Greece 74 1,322 19.45 $2,910 $1,647 17.2 85.0 6.28 7 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain 12 476 26.08 $2,409 $2,912 21.3 13.7 6.27 8 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain 13 421 27.00 $2,545 $2,148 21.2 21.7 6.20 9 Larnaca, Cyprus 45 707 29.69 $2,834 $1,565 19.5 31.7 6.19 10 Marbella, Spain 56 1,749 38.59 $2,530 $3,684 17.3 48.6 6.16

As the capital of the northern Italian region of Veneto, Venice is named the number one holiday hotspot in the world. Known for being built upon a lagoon of over 100 small islands on the shores of the Adriatic, the main reason it ranks as the number one destination is the sheer concentration of things to do and places to eat and drink within its relatively small area.

If you want a vacation home somewhere with fewer tourists, where you can really immerse yourself with the locals, Paphos in Cyprus may be a good choice. The city ranks second place thanks to its Mediterranean climate, with an average annual temperature of 19.2˚C, as well as being among the more affordable places analyzed, with an average house price per square meter of $1,837.

Abu Dhabi took third place in the ranking, also achieving the lowest crime score of all destinations analyzed, important for those who view feeling comfortable and safe in their home away from home as massively important.

Antalya, Turkey is the destination with the lowest average monthly cost of living of $1,339 for a family of four. Antalya is also the destination with the lowest property price of $730 per square meter.

For sun-worshippers, Las Vegas is the destination with the lowest rainfall of just 8.9mm falling each month. Whilst Male in the Maldives has the highest average temperature of 28.5˚C.