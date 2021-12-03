24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
World’s best destinations to buy new vacation home

From Venice to Dubai: The best destinations to purchase a vacation home overseas revealed

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
As the capital of the northern Italian region of Veneto, Venice is named the number one holiday hotspot in the world.

New study analyzed popular destinations around the world on factors such as things to do, affordability, crime rate and the local weather.

An overall weighted score was then created and each country was ranked.

The top 10 places to purchase a holiday home around the world 

RankDestinationThings to do per 10,000 peopleRestaurants per 10,000 peopleCrime Index scoreAverage monthly cost of living for a family of four (USD)Average property price per m2 (USD)Average temperature (˚C)Average monthly rainfall (mm)Overall score /10
1Venice, Italy3582,62831.63$3,691$4,93013.164.26.92
2Paphos, Cyprus1151,51128.38$2,560$1,83719.232.26.91
3Abu Dhabi, UAE523112.04$2,865$2,83627.610.86.70
4Dubai, UAE1140416.34$3,191$2,87727.613.36.57
5Funchal, Portugal4563714.80$2,335$2,05319.358.36.41
6Corfu, Greece741,32219.45$2,910$1,64717.285.06.28
7Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain1247626.08$2,409$2,91221.313.76.27
8Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain1342127.00$2,545$2,14821.221.76.20
9Larnaca, Cyprus4570729.69$2,834$1,56519.531.76.19
10Marbella, Spain561,74938.59$2,530$3,68417.348.66.16

As the capital of the northern Italian region of Veneto, Venice is named the number one holiday hotspot in the world. Known for being built upon a lagoon of over 100 small islands on the shores of the Adriatic, the main reason it ranks as the number one destination is the sheer concentration of things to do and places to eat and drink within its relatively small area. 

If you want a vacation home somewhere with fewer tourists, where you can really immerse yourself with the locals, Paphos in Cyprus may be a good choice. The city ranks second place thanks to its Mediterranean climate, with an average annual temperature of 19.2˚C, as well as being among the more affordable places analyzed, with an average house price per square meter of $1,837.

Abu Dhabi took third place in the ranking, also achieving the lowest crime score of all destinations analyzed, important for those who view feeling comfortable and safe in their home away from home as massively important.

Antalya, Turkey is the destination with the lowest average monthly cost of living of $1,339 for a family of four. Antalya is also the destination with the lowest property price of $730 per square meter.

For sun-worshippers, Las Vegas is the destination with the lowest rainfall of just 8.9mm falling each month. Whilst Male in the Maldives has the highest average temperature of 28.5˚C.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

