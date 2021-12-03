Beijing: New rules will ease US-China business travel

China’s Ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, said Beijing is set to relax its travel rules and regulations for US business executives.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the US-China Business Council, Beijing’s envoy vowed to put ‘more positive energy’ into bilateral ties and ‘fast track’ US-China flights in order to meet concerns from American businesses.

According to the Ambassador, Beijing will cut the time needed to approve travel for US executives to a week and a half and will be more ‘attentive’ to complaints from business leaders over the current travel regime.

“With the upgraded arrangement, the time needed for travel approval will be shorter, no more than 10 working days,” the Ambassador said, adding that China would send over a working plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ‘very soon.’

Citing an amenable virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last month, Qin said the two leaders also discussed how to ‘fast track’ flights to China, and that Beijing would like to insert ‘more positive energy into our relations.’