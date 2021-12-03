Cheers mate: Australia is world’s new drunkest country

Over 32,000 people from 22 different countries around the world revealed the levels of their drug and alcohol consumption to the Global Drug Survey 2021.

According to the annual international survey of drug use, Australian respondents consumed booze to the point of insobriety more than twice a month (about 27 times a year) while the world’s average was around 14 times, or a little more than once a month.

The Global Drug Survey 2021 defined being drunk as situations where physical and mental faculties were impaired to the point that balance, focus, and speech were affected.

Based on the results of the report, Australians have been named the heaviest drinkers in the world, while Denmark and Finland were tied in second place, with respondents from each country reporting getting drunk nearly twice a month last year.

Almost a quarter of Australian respondents felt regret about their drinking habits, with nearly three-quarters of participants from Down Under reporting being unhappy that they “drank too much too quickly.”

However, Irish drinkers felt the worst about becoming inebriated, with more than a quarter “wishing [they] had drunk less or not drunk at all.”

Australian drinkers also tied with Finnish respondents at the top of the list when it came to seeking emergency medical treatment for “serious” alcohol-related situations. Rates of seeking medical attention in both countries were almost triple the global average, putting added pressure on COVID-hit public healthcare systems.

Survey researchers said that people in Australia “got on the beers” during the COVID-19 pandemic since most regions avoided the extended lockdowns seen in other countries over the past year.

Other than Victoria, most states and territories only went through short and sharp lockdowns, which allowed hospitality venues to remain open and more events to take place.