24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking Travel News Government News Hawaii Breaking News Health News HITA Hospitality Industry News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

Hawaii Omicron Case Now Detected

First Omicron case being classified as community spread

26 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Omicron Variant in Hawaii
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

An individual in Hawaii who previously had COVID-19 has tested positive for the Omicron variant. This individual was never vaccinated and has no history of travel.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirms the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant, has been detected in the islands.

“This isn’t reason for panic, but it is reason for concern. It’s a reminder the pandemic is ongoing. We need to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, distancing as best we can and avoiding large crowds,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

On Monday Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc. (DLS) identified a specimen with a molecular clue indicating it may be Omicron. The State Laboratories Division performed expedited whole genome sequencing and today determined the specimen is the Omicron variant.

The COVID-19 positive individual is an O‘ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, but was never vaccinated.

This is a case of community spread. The individual has no history of traveling.

The Omicron variant has been detected in at least 23 countries and at least two other states.

“Throughout the pandemic, DOH’s state lab has been a leader in conducting COVID-19 genomic sequencing, which is how the Omicron variant was identified. Our surveillance system is working. This announcement serves as a reminder to be extremely careful to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially during the holiday season,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

“Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc. (DLS) has worked closely with the Department of Health since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Dr. Chris Whelen, Vice President and Technical Director for Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics. “When we detected the spike gene drop-out, which is a molecular clue that the virus might be the omicron variant, we immediately reported it to DOH State Laboratories and sent them the sample for sequencing.”

Anyone contacted by a case investigator from DOH is asked to please cooperate in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms is asked to get tested and avoid other people. Unvaccinated people who come in close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals are advised to get tested.

Information on free testing and vaccines is available here.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment