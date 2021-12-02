24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now

Number of countries hit by new Omicron variant growing

New COVID-19 strain is conquering the globe

59 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Number of countries hit by new Omicron variant growing
Number of countries hit by new Omicron variant growing
Written by Harry Johnson

Amid worldwide panic sparked by Omicron, many countries reimposed travel restrictions in an attempt to limit its spread.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Since Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in South Africa, more and more countries around the globe are reporting the arrival of the new strain to their territory.

New COVID-19 strain concerns medics as it may present a challenge to vaccines. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) insists that there’s still no scientific evidence about how grave the symptoms of the infection are compared with other COVID-19 variants.

In the meantime, amid worldwide panic sparked by Omicron, many countries reimposed travel restrictions in an attempt to limit its spread.

USA

Wednesday saw the United States of America report the country’s first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in California, after a traveler, who was fully vaccinated, returned from South Africa on November 22. The country has decided to require a negative test within one day of travel for all arrivals, whether they are vaccinated or not.

France

Local officials have found three cases of Omicron, one on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion and another two in mainland France. In all the cases, the individuals had recently traveled through Africa.

India

Today, India announced the nation’s first confirmed cases of the strain after two men in Karnataka state tested positive after returning from abroad. They have been placed under observation by government officials and all of their primary and secondary contacts are being traced and tested.

Denmark

The Nordic nation has confirmed several infections of the COVID-19 mutation, although one of those affected is known to have attended a concert with some 2,000 in attendance prior to testing positive. While a nationwide policy has not been introduced yet, Denmark closed a school that had a suspected case over fears it could lead to a wider outbreak.

Norway

Two people in the west coast municipality of Oeygarden tested positive for Omicron on Wednesday, marking the first cases of the variant in Norway, as the region suffered from a spike in infections that has led to a tightening of local restrictions. More worryingly for officials, the country is currently investigating a large cluster of at least 50 cases linked to a Christmas party.

United Kingdom

Having reimposed COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that, across England and Scotland, 32 cases of the new variant have been detected, while Northern Ireland and Wales have not recorded a single new infection of the mutated strain.

Australia

Health authorities have recorded nine confirmed cases of the Omicron strain, with eight infections in New South Wales and one in the Northern Territory. Officials have put the country on alert, fearing there could be more cases after one of the infectious individuals visited a busy shopping center before testing positive.

On Thursday, Finland and Singapore confirmed the presence of the new strain, while Romania also fears it already has one case.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment