WTN VP Alain St.Ange on Ocean Sustainability in ASEAN

On the occasion of ASEAN Day at Dubai Expo

1 hour ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Alain St.Ange to speak on ocean sustainability
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Alain St.Ange will address “Ocean Sustainability in ASEAN” during the occasion of ASEAN Day at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Minister responsible for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine, will be in Dubai next week to be part of the high-level forum. St. Ange is currently the Vice President of Public Relations for the World Tourism Network (WTN) and President of the African Tourism Board (ATB).

Former Minister St.Ange was invited to join the panel and to share his experiences on eco-marine tourism development as an integral part of the blue economy for the conservation and benefit of coastal and island societies.

ASEAN Day at Dubai Expo 2020 will be held on:

Date: December 10, 2021

Time: 2:30 to 5:00 pm (Dubai GMT+3)

Place: The Abu Dhabi Hall

Business Connect Centre, 6th floor

2020 CLUB – Dubai Expo

Former Minister St.Ange is the Executive Director of the Forum of Small Medium Economy AFRICA ASEAN (FORSEAA) and will join Indonesian ministers and a number of high-profile experts and speakers.

“Through this high-level forum, the ASEAN bloc of countries are looking forward to sharing the common outlook on the use and preservation of ocean resources towards the sustainable development of tourism, economy and investment, and marine conservation for the livelihoods of its coastal societies,” said H.E. Mr. Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). 

Alain St.Ange who runs his own Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy and is Vice President of the World Tourism Network (WTN), spent months in Indonesia earlier this year to be better connected with the tourism development of Indonesia and to explore areas of cooperation with Africa. “I am proud, and indeed I am very honored to have been invited to be a speaker at this special high-level gathering of experts. As I will fly the Seychelles flag, I will also have the unique opportunity of learning from others as I share my own experiences to those present,” said Alain St.Ange.

