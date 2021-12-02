Jamaica Tourism Minister Named New GITT Ambassador

Governmental and institutional travel is an important niche market within the tourism industry that promotes attractive professional opportunities with an evident future projection.

The Jamaica Tourism Minister was awarded on December 2, during a meeting with Díaz in Madrid, Spain, to discuss a possible partnership with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre to develop the world’s first Tourism Resilience Barometer. The barometer will measure the resilience of destinations and determine their ability to respond and recover effectively from crises.

Minister Bartlett is currently in Spain attending the twenty-fourth session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly. He is scheduled to return on December 5, 2021.