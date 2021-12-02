24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Awards Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Hospitality Industry Jamaica Breaking News News People Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News

Jamaica Tourism Minister Named New GITT Ambassador

GITT is an important niche market within the tourism industry

42 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
https://forimmediaterelease.net/bartlett-named-governmental-and-institutional-travel-and-tourism-ambassador/
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen right in photo) receives his Governmental and Institutional Travel and Tourism (GITT) Ambassador Award from Chairman and CEO of Tourism Optimizer Platform, Diego Fuentes Díaz, who identified and defined GITT as a new concept within the Tourism Industry.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Governmental and institutional travel is an important niche market within the tourism industry that promotes attractive professional opportunities with an evident future projection.

The Jamaica Tourism Minister was awarded on December 2, during a meeting with Díaz in Madrid, Spain, to discuss a possible partnership with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre to develop the world’s first Tourism Resilience Barometer. The barometer will measure the resilience of destinations and determine their ability to respond and recover effectively from crises.

Minister Bartlett is currently in Spain attending the twenty-fourth session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly. He is scheduled to return on December 5, 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment