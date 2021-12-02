24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Everyone flying to the United States needs to get a new negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours

Applauded, not labled: US President thanked South Africa on warning about the Omicron strain

28 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Entry regulations for the United States of America just changed after US President Biden made an announcement on national TV networks. WTN is saying, the U.S. is not going far enough.

US President Biden today announced in a national TV live-streamed press conference, that every traveler to the United States needs to provide a COVID-19 test done within 24 hours of departure.

This applies to visitors, business travelers, diplomats and US residents, and US citizens.

This new regulation applies to anyone, even to fully vaccinated passengers

The mass mandate on planes will also be required.

This is a major change for holiday travelers.

The World Tourism Network applauded the US Government for this step but is saying the U.S. is not going far enough.

The Hawaii-based World Tourism Network (WTN) is calling for a mandatory fast PCR test for international flights given at airports before boarding an international flight. Such a test can be given and a result can be received within 15 minutes. This is already standard in Israel.

World Tourism Network is also calling to require vaccination, and flu shot and would welcome the requirement of a second shot within two days after arrival.

Non-vaccinated passengers should be quarantined until the result of a second test is in, according to the WTN proposal.

The President applauded the South African Government for stepping up and contributing to the world in publishing a timely report warning about the new Omicron strain. The US President made clear South Africa must be applauded, not labeled.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

