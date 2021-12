As of December 01st, 2021, a negative RT-PCR test and the Vaccination Card are mandatory upon entering Ecuadorian territory, there are no exceptions, according to the following detail:

All travelers over 16 years of age entering the country must present the vaccination card against COVID-19 with at least 14 days of validity after completing the scheme and the negative result of the qualitative real-time RT-PCR test carried out until 72 hours before arrival in Ecuador.

Children between 2 and 16 years of age, must present a negative RTPCR qualitative test result performed up to 72 hours prior the arrival in Ecuador.

Prohibition of entry to the national territory to any person whose point of origin, stopover or transit is South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Eswatini, Mozambique and Egypt.

In case the passenger presents symptoms compatible with COVID-19, he/she should report it by calling 171 of the Ministry of Public Health for follow-up and management.

All passengers arriving in Ecuador must report to the Ministry of Public Health the

presence or absence of symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 in themselves or in their direct contacts by any means of communication.

Any passenger entering Ecuador who presents symptoms related to COVID-19, (thermal rise, cough, general malaise, loss of smell, loss of taste, among others), regardless of the result of the RT-PCR test, will be evaluated by the personnel of the Ministry of Public Health.

If it is determined to be a “suspected case”, a rapid antigen test (nasopharyngeal swab) will be performed, if positive, ten (10) days of isolation should be carried out after the date of sampling at home or at any place of accommodation of the traveler’s choice and at the traveler’s expense. For follow-up, he/she shall report contacts. This information should be included in the Traveler’s Health Declaration. In the event that the rapid antigen test is negative, the traveler should not perform isolation, but should report symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

The only type of test authorized for entry into the country is the qualitative real-time RTPCR test, which must be submitted regardless of the length of stay in Ecuador.

Any person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who after one month continues to obtain a positive result in the RT-PCR test, must present a medical certificate issued in the country of origin that certifies that he/she is not in the contagious phase for entry into Ecuador, as long as he/she has no symptoms.

For national tourists: all tests for detection of COVID-19 must be performed in

laboratories authorized as RT-PCR processors, sample taking and COVID-19 rapid tests by the Agency for Quality Assurance of Health Services and Prepaid Medicine – ACESS.

For foreign tourists: testing for COVID-19 should be performed in certified laboratories in each country of origin.