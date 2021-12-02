24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Calgary to London Heathrow flights on WestJet now

Flights between two global hubs are set to operate four-times weekly

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
The new route provides access to London’s largest airport with close and rapid access to important destinations in London.

WestJet today announced route details for its new nonstop service to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR), from the airline’s largest, global hub, Calgary International Airport.

The new route provides access to London’s largest airport with close and rapid access to important destinations in London. Flights between the two global hubs are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning March 26, 2022.

Details of WestJet’s service between Calgary and Heathrow:

RouteFrequencyStart Date
Calgary – HeathrowTuesday, Wednesday, Friday, SaturdayMarch 26 – October 28, 2022
Heathrow – CalgaryWednesday, Thursday, Saturday, SundayMarch 27 – October 29, 2022

“As the airline with the most flights from Alberta, this is an important recovery milestone as we forge new connections between Canada and one of the world’s most sought-after global hubs,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “We continue to strengthen our network, offering more options for business and leisure travelers and these investments will expedite our industry’s recovery while ensuring Western Canada builds back from the pandemic more connected than ever before.”

As confidence in business and leisure travel continues to rise, WestJet‘s newest route will operate this spring on the airline’s 787 Dreamliner. WestJet’s 787 service features the airline’s Business Cabin including lie-flat pods, dining on demand and elevated Premium and Economy Cabin options.

“We are committed to the expansion of our global hub in Calgary and supporting the recovery of many sectors who rely on travel and tourism,” continued Weatherill. “As the airline with the most non-stop European destinations from YYC, we are looking forward to guests benefitting from more options and increased connectivity for travel between Canada and the UK.”

With the addition of Heathrow to WestJet‘s network this spring, WestJet will connect Calgary to 77 non-stop destinations throughout the year.  WestJet will also continue to offer non-stop flights between Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax to London, Gatwick.

