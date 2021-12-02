24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Germany Now Gets a Taste of Seychelles in First Physical Event

Get-together dinner hosted in Frankfurt, Berlin, Hanover, and Cologne

19 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
A Taste of Seychelles in Germany
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

After months of focus on virtual events and webinars, Tourism Seychelles hosted their first physical event in Germany, since the beginning of the pandemic, on November 18, 2021.

Together with Constance Hotels, Raffles Seychelles, and Condor Airlines, Tourism Seychelles hosted a get-together dinner event in Frankfurt for trade and media partners. The event created a platform to boost the confidence of travel agents in selling the destination and updating the attendees with the current travel situation.

To increase the visibility of the destination, especially with trade partners and media, and keeping the pristine paradise in the minds of the German travel trade, the Tourism Seychelles team in Germany also attended an Expipoint roadshow in November.

The roadshow was amongst some of the first physical events to resume in the German market. The destination was represented in the three German cities of Berlin, Hanover and Cologne by the Tourism Seychelles’ representative in Germany and Austria, Mr. Christian Zerbian.

Alongside other exhibitors such as destinations, hotel partners and airlines Tourism Seychelles illustrated the islands’ tropical allure, targeting potential holidaymakers in winter season and preparing for arrivals in the new year.

Seychelles offers a stress-free travel experience in comparison to other destinations which have strict entry requirements in place, such as mandatory quarantine upon arrival or repeat PCR tests after a few days.

Showing remarkable signs of the recovery of its tourism industry, Seychelles has recorded 146,721 visitors for the period of January 1 to November 14, 2021.

With a total of 14,090 visitors recorded year to date, Germany features amongst the top three worldwide source markets for Seychelles this year.

