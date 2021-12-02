Jamaica: Special New Training Case Study

This was announced during a meeting in Madrid earlier today with Ed Kastli, Vice President of International Sales at AHLEI. Noting that 1 million jobs remain open in the United States market for tourism workers, Minister Bartlett underscored that this partnership remains valuable as Jamaica continues to focus on human capital development across the tourism sector.

“AHLEI published COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in March 2020 for the hotels and restaurants, which were shared with us at the Ministry of Tourism for conversion into training programs to ensure the safety and security of our tourism workers and visitors,” he explained.

The JCTI is a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), a public body of the Ministry of Tourism. The JCTI is tasked with facilitating the development of Jamaica’s valuable human capital and supporting innovation within the tourism sector.

“Tourism is central to Jamaica’s national development. One key goal of the programs and activities of the Ministry of Tourism and our public bodies is to create jobs that redound to an improved quality of life for the average Jamaican,” Minister Bartlett expressed.