Sandals Resorts Now Running 40 Days of Giveaways for the Holidays

16 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Sandals Resorts
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Sandals Resorts, the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive resort brand, is continuing to celebrate its 40th anniversary with its “40 Years of Love Giveaway.”

That’s 40 days of giveaways for the holiday season in honor of both its loyal returning guests and future guests who want to become Sandals Select Rewards Members.

Starting December 1 and running through January 9, 2022, travelers may enter for a chance to win a variety of daily prizes leading up to the grand prize – a 7-day getaway for 2 in a Love Nest Butler Suite at any Sandals Resort. Daily prizes include airline miles, on-resort credits, Island Routes Tour credit, Sandals Select Reward points, couples massages, Waterford champagne flutes, and more.

Here’s How to Enter:

1.            Be a Sandals Select Rewards Member (Not a member? Enroll here)

2.            Visit Daily the 40 Years of Love Giveaway Entry Page

3.            Play Daily by Answering the Poll of the Day (Up to 40 entries into the Grand Prize Getaway)

Additionally, Sandals’ 40th Anniversary celebrations are taking place across all 16 Sandals Resorts with nostalgic ‘81 inspired pool parties, reimagined swim-up bar menus (as the inventors of the original swim-up bar), custom handcrafted cocktails, and much more.

Guests will also be able to join the Sandals Foundation and help make a difference in local Caribbean communities through a new 40 for 40 Initiative that will bring 40 additional projects to each island’s local communities.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

