Santas are scarce in US this Christmas season

The jolly bearded old men are hard to get this Christmas season

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Apparently, there are 10% fewer Santa Claus entertainers this year, because some have died from coronavirus and others aren’t doing events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have also retired from the Santa game.

The United States is facing another critical supply shortage this year – the jolly bearded old men are scarce and hard to get this Christmas season.

According to the latest data, there’s been a 121% increase in demand in US for Santa Claus in 2021 compared to the past two years.

Due to a sharp spike in demand, there are over 1,275 full-season Santa jobs (such as those who work in the shopping malls) and over 2,000 hourly Santa gigs still unfilled in US.

Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed greatly to a shortage of the number of people available to play the role of Santa Claus.

Apparently, there are 10% fewer Santa Claus entertainers this year, because some have died from coronavirus and others aren’t doing events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have also retired from the Santa game.

According to the ‘National Santa’ who has appeared in major parades and as the Father Christmas for Toys for Tots, some 18% of his fellow Santas say they’re taking the year off.

Many Santas are simply playing it safe with COVID-19, since they tend to be older and overweight.

Supply chain shortages have also limited the availability of Santa costumes.

“There’s a lot of needed items that are still on the sea in containers,” a spokeswoman for the company Costumes for Santa said. “Our wholesalers have not gotten their product from China … Stuff that should have come in August is coming in now.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

