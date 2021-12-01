NEXT LIVE SESSION 01 DEC 1.00 pm EST | 06.00 pm UK | 1000 pm UAE
COVID 19 Omicron and Tourism 
Participate  on Zoom click here

Guam Breaking News News Press releases Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Guam Visitors Bureau resumes free Guåhan Trolley Service

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Guam Trolley
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Located in the heart of the Western Pacific, Guam is an island territory of the United States, the largest of the Mariana and Micronesian islands, and home to some of the warmest people in the world. Known for its white sand beaches and crystal clear ocean waters, Guam is a perfect destination for families, honeymooners, divers, and anyone looking to relax and get away from crowded city life. And with non-stop flights to Guam from cities in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Hawaii – most between 4 and 5 hours – getting away is quick, easy, and convenient.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced the return of its free trolley service for island residents and visitors in Tumon starting today through January 31, 2022.

“As we continue to revitalize Guam’s number one industry, we are happy to bring back the free trolley service to encourage more businesses to re-open and to also provide better accessibility for locals, military, and visitors to explore our island,” said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez. “We are excited to have partnered with Lam Lam tours once again to provide free trolley rides and support our local business community.”

The Guahån Trolley Service (GTS) is offered daily between GPO and Micronesia Mall with multiple stops within Tumon.

Source GVB : http://www.visitguam.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment