Guam Visitors Bureau resumes free Guåhan Trolley Service

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced the return of its free trolley service for island residents and visitors in Tumon starting today through January 31, 2022.

“As we continue to revitalize Guam’s number one industry, we are happy to bring back the free trolley service to encourage more businesses to re-open and to also provide better accessibility for locals, military, and visitors to explore our island,” said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez. “We are excited to have partnered with Lam Lam tours once again to provide free trolley rides and support our local business community.”

The Guahån Trolley Service (GTS) is offered daily between GPO and Micronesia Mall with multiple stops within Tumon.

Source GVB : http://www.visitguam.com