Smart Medical Alert Button New on the Market

MOBI Technologies Inc., a U.S. consumer health and home electronics brand, revealed their new MOBI Caregiver Support Monitoring System is now available through getmobi.com and Walmart.com. Developed to support aging in place and independent living, MOBI’s medical alert device is sophisticated yet simple to use. With local free monitoring and optional 24/7 professional monitoring, caregivers of the elderly or disabled can breathe easier knowing their loved ones have help at hand.

Created with a compact wireless design, the MOBI Support Monitoring System can be carried as a Medical Alert Necklace or mounted to any surface. With one press of the easy-to-use help button, designated caregivers near or far are instantly notified through the MOBI app. From there, caregivers can easily decide the next steps of care. If necessary, emergency services can be promptly dispatched by a support professional.

MOBI Support Monitoring System key features and benefits include:

• Easy-to-setup Help Button and Smart Wi-Fi Hub

• Supports individuals who want to age in place or have more independence

• A compact wireless design that allows for easy wearing, carrying, or mounting

• Smart Alert notifications are sent through secure digital devices to listed contacts via the MOBI Smart App when the help button is pressed

• Free local monitoring between individuals and multiple caregivers/family members

• Optional 24/7 professional monitoring service at an affordable monthly or annual price.

• Expandable options for comprehensive in-home smart monitoring

The MOBI Support Monitoring System is part of MOBI’s Home Wellness Collection for Seniors. Together with products such as the MOBI blood pressure monitor, fingertip pulse oximeter, and digital non-contact thermometer, seniors can maintain their health and independence. MOBI aims to reduce the burden and stress of overseeing loved ones who are living independently at home. The MOBI Smart App allows for a broader smart monitoring system with the MOBI video doorbell, cameras, sensors, and multiple buttons to provide caregivers additional peace of mind.

The MOBI Caregiver Support Monitoring System goes above and beyond what similar products offer by allowing caretakers access to a history of alerts, updates, and critical information such as medications, allergies, medical conditions, and doctors. All of this vital information is housed conveniently within one easy-to-access secure location. With this information on hand, designated contacts can quickly find everything they need when an alert occurs.