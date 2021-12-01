24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Omicron Vaccine Development Strategy Now Announced

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
1 min read
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Everest Medicines and Providence Therapeutics (“Providence”) jointly announced today that the companies have started working on a new version of COVID-19 vaccine specifically targeting the new Omicron variant.

Scientists from the two companies have analyzed the sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, selected viral sequences, and designed plasmid clones. We expect the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant vaccines can be advanced into clinical testing in less than 100 days.

“We believe it is essential to develop new vaccines quickly and effectively to combat the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. We will work closely with regulatory bodies and seek the appropriate clinical studies and regulatory approvals to bring this vaccine to market as soon as possible.” said Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence Therapeutics.

“We look forward to rapidly developing this new Omicron variant vaccine with Providence, and bringing the benefit of this vaccine to those areas with lower accessibility to current mRNA vaccine treatments in particular.” commented Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. 

