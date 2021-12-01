Omicron Vaccine Development Strategy Now Announced

Scientists from the two companies have analyzed the sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, selected viral sequences, and designed plasmid clones. We expect the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant vaccines can be advanced into clinical testing in less than 100 days.

“We believe it is essential to develop new vaccines quickly and effectively to combat the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. We will work closely with regulatory bodies and seek the appropriate clinical studies and regulatory approvals to bring this vaccine to market as soon as possible.” said Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence Therapeutics.

“We look forward to rapidly developing this new Omicron variant vaccine with Providence, and bringing the benefit of this vaccine to those areas with lower accessibility to current mRNA vaccine treatments in particular.” commented Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines.