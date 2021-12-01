24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

Rheumatoid Arthritis New Clinical Trial

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as ‘Lynk Pharmaceuticals’), an innovative clinical stage company, announced the company has dosed the first patient with LNK01001 in its Phase II clinical trial in subjects with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). LNK01001 is a targeted inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The clinical study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of LNK01001 in subjects with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have poor response with or intolerance to conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (csDMARDs).

LNK01001 is the first innovative drug developed by Lynk Pharmaceuticals, and is a selective kinase inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Previously, LNK01001 completed Phase I clinical studies in healthy subjects in the summer of this year in China and in Australia and Japan, sponsored by Lynk Pharmaceuticals and its US partner, respectively. The results demonstrated that the drug is safe and well tolerated. In addition, LNK01001 was approved by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) for the clinical evaluation of new indications — ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Professor Xiaofeng Zeng is the principal investigator of this study and the director of the Department of Rheumatology and Immunology of Peking Union Medical College Hospital and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment