Jamaica Cruising into the Return at Montego Bay

First cruise ship since Jamaica re-opening arrives tomorrow

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Jamaica tourism stakeholders welcome developing cruise homeporting locally
Jamaica cruise
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has emphasized that Jamaica’s tourism sector will cross a major threshold in its recovery tomorrow (December 1) with the Montego Bay Cruise Port set to welcome its first cruise ship since the re-opening of the local cruise industry. In welcoming the return of cruise to the tourism Mecca he underscored that “it will mark the return of operations to all the island’s major cruise ports.”

The conquest-class cruise ship heading to the island is Carnival Glory, operated by Carnival Cruise Line. The vessel has a maximum capacity of 2,980 passengers and 1,150 crew members.  

“I am delighted to welcome cruise back to the tourism capital of Jamaica – Montego Bay. I am certain that this will be a welcome move for our stakeholders, especially our small and medium tourism enterprises, who earn significantly from cruise passengers. We certainly look forward to welcoming Carnival passengers to our shores and assure them that this will be a memorable but very safe experience,” said Bartlett.  

The return of cruise to the second city is being managed by the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Jamaica Vacations Limited (JAMVAC). 

“Within the Resilient Corridors, travelers will be able to tour facilities and participate in pre-arranged excursions. Our first objective was, and continues to be, instilling confidence in travelers. We want our visitors to feel comfortable and secure when they visit us while also ensuring that their experiences are enjoyable and that our vivid Jamaican personality shines through,” Bartlett stated. 

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise line, recently committed to sending 110 or more cruises, by its various brands, to the island between October 2021 and April 2022. The announcement followed discussions between Minister Bartlett, local tourism officials, and senior Carnival Corporation executives during recent meetings. The meetings formed part of a major marketing blitz, which saw the Minister and his team visiting the main tourism source markets of Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom and the emerging market of the Middle East.  

Carnival Cruise Line is an international cruise line with its headquarters in Doral, Florida. The company is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc. 

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

