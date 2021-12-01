24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Seychelles Fashion Week in the Spotlight

The islands of the Seychelles have the potential to become a fashion destination

19 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
Seychelles Fashion Week
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The island destination was placed in the spotlight as the annual Seychelles Fashion Week launched its fourth edition on Friday November 26, 2021, at L’Escale Hotel on Mahe.

With two fashion shows taking place on Saturday, November 27, the event saw the presence of international fashion designers and influencers from destinations such as Paris, Qatar, the UK and USA.

Present at the launch, delivering a short speech, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, expressed the industry’s excitement over the event. “Seychelles has the potential to become a popular fashion destination, with our pristine paradise serving as an inspiration for other designers and influencers,” said Mrs. Francis.

She added that the event opens the door for the destination to host large-scale events that will increase its visibility and boost Fashion Tourism. International coverage of the Seychelles Fashion Week was provided by two media houses from Ghana and South Africa.

Seychelles Fashion Week creates a global platform for local designers and artisans to showcase and promote their craft, as well as the creole culture on the global stage, increasing international recognition for the destination and its treasures.

Founded in 2018, the event sees the collaboration of various Ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, tourism industry partners, agencies, media partners and generous sponsors.

